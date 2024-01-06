Saturday's contest at Memorial Hall Gym has the Coppin State Eagles (3-11) going head to head against the Delaware State Hornets (4-9) at 2:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 64-61 victory for Coppin State, so expect a competitive matchup.

Their last time out, the Hornets lost 66-64 to Loyola (MD) on Saturday.

The Hornets head into this contest on the heels of a 66-64 loss to Loyola (MD) on Saturday. The Eagles are coming off of a 68-34 loss to Duke in their last game on Thursday. Kiarra Mcelrath totaled 18 points, one rebound and zero assists for the Hornets. The Eagles got a team-leading 16 points from Faith Blackstone in the loss.

Delaware State vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware

Delaware State vs. Coppin State Score Prediction

Prediction: Coppin State 64, Delaware State 61

Top 25 Predictions

Delaware State Schedule Analysis

The Hornets defeated the No. 205-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens, 69-66, on December 21, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

The Hornets have four losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

Delaware State has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (three).

Delaware State 2023-24 Best Wins

69-66 at home over Delaware (No. 205) on December 21

84-59 at home over LIU (No. 352) on December 4

Coppin State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Eagles defeated the Pittsburgh Panthers 61-56 on November 21.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Eagles are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most losses.

Coppin State has four losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 30th-most in the nation.

Coppin State 2023-24 Best Wins

61-56 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 187) on November 21

70-66 on the road over Florida International (No. 196) on November 18

70-34 on the road over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 359) on November 13

Delaware State Leaders

Denijsha Wilson: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.6 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)

9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.6 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35) Savannah Brooks: 11.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.2 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47)

11.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.2 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47) Naomi Zulueta: 3.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.8 FG%

3.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.8 FG% McKenzie Stewart: 2.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.4 FG%

2.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.4 FG% Tyshonne Tollie: 14.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.1 FG%

Coppin State Leaders

Laila Lawrence: 13.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.5 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

13.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.5 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Blackstone: 12.5 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 19.0 3PT% (11-for-58)

12.5 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 19.0 3PT% (11-for-58) Angel Jones: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.0 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.0 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26) Mossi Staples: 5.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 25.2 FG%, 21.6 3PT% (11-for-51)

5.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 25.2 FG%, 21.6 3PT% (11-for-51) Tiffany Hammond: 5.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 26.8 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (22-for-83)

Delaware State Performance Insights

The Hornets average 58.3 points per game (304th in college basketball) while allowing 77.0 per contest (343rd in college basketball). They have a -243 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 18.7 points per game.

The Hornets are putting up 68.2 points per game this season at home, which is 16.1 more points than they're averaging on the road (52.1).

Defensively, Delaware State has been better at home this year, giving up 61.6 points per game, compared to 86.6 in away games.

Coppin State Performance Insights

The Eagles are being outscored by 12.9 points per game, with a -181 scoring differential overall. They put up 51.3 points per game (346th in college basketball), and allow 64.2 per outing (184th in college basketball).

At home, the Eagles average 50.4 points per game. On the road, they score 51.8.

At home Coppin State is allowing 68.0 points per game, 5.9 more than it is away (62.1).

