For bracketology insights on Delaware and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How Delaware ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 2-0 NR NR 202

Delaware's best wins

Delaware took down the No. 177-ranked (according to the RPI) Vermont Catamounts, 73-66, on November 26, which goes down as its best victory of the season. Tara Cousins was the top scorer in the signature win over Vermont, putting up 22 points with three rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

74-57 on the road over Duquesne (No. 179/RPI) on December 3

81-55 at home over Longwood (No. 267/RPI) on November 9

86-73 on the road over Northeastern (No. 298/RPI) on January 5

68-58 on the road over American (No. 320/RPI) on November 29

76-61 at home over Hampton (No. 350/RPI) on January 7

Delaware's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Delaware faces the 264th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Fightin' Blue Hens' upcoming schedule features four games against teams with worse records and 10 games against teams with records north of .500.

Delaware has 16 games left this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Delaware's next game

Matchup: Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs. Stony Brook Seawolves

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs. Stony Brook Seawolves Date/Time: Sunday, January 14 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 14 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware

