The No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN2. The over/under in the matchup is 158.5.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clemson -3.5 158.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs North Carolina Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Tigers have put together an 8-4-0 record against the spread.

Clemson has been at least a -160 moneyline favorite six times this season and won all of those games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

North Carolina's ATS record is 7-5-0 this season.

This season, the Tar Heels have come away with a win two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

North Carolina has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clemson 4 33.3% 82.2 167.2 71.2 143.2 147.9 North Carolina 6 50% 85 167.2 72 143.2 152.9

Additional Clemson vs North Carolina Insights & Trends

The Tigers put up 82.2 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 72 the Tar Heels allow.

Clemson is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall when scoring more than 72 points.

The Tar Heels score an average of 85 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 71.2 the Tigers allow.

When it scores more than 71.2 points, North Carolina is 6-5 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Clemson 8-4-0 4-3 9-3-0 North Carolina 7-5-0 0-1 7-5-0

Clemson vs. North Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Clemson North Carolina 15-2 Home Record 12-3 5-6 Away Record 4-7 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 2-9-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.3 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.2 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-9-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-8-0

