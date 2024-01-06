What are Cal's chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Cal ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-3 2-1 NR NR 27

Cal's best wins

Cal beat the Washington State Cougars (No. 23 in the RPI) in a 73-72 win on January 7 -- its best win of the season. Ioanna Krimili, as the leading scorer in the victory over Washington State, compiled 21 points, while Marta Suarez was second on the squad with 17.

Next best wins

71-56 at home over Santa Clara (No. 30/RPI) on November 8

70-57 at home over Washington (No. 52/RPI) on January 5

67-53 on the road over Auburn (No. 88/RPI) on November 17

74-60 at home over Cal Poly (No. 114/RPI) on November 13

78-70 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 119/RPI) on December 15

Cal's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-3 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Cal has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country based on the RPI (two), but also has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 1 defeats (three).

According to the RPI, the Golden Bears have two wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Cal faces the 21st-toughest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

In terms of the Golden Bears' upcoming schedule, they have nine games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have 15 contests against teams over .500.

Cal has 15 games remaining on the schedule, with five games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Cal's next game

Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes vs. California Golden Bears

Colorado Buffaloes vs. California Golden Bears Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, January 12 at 9:00 PM ET Location: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

