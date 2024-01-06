Can we expect Cal Poly to earn a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Cal Poly's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Cal Poly ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 3-1 NR NR 114

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cal Poly's best wins

As far as its signature win this season, Cal Poly took down the UC Davis Aggies at home on December 30. The final score was 57-54. Annika Shah led the charge against UC Davis, delivering 19 points. Next on the team was Natalia Ackerman with 14 points.

Next best wins

64-56 on the road over Long Beach State (No. 205/RPI) on January 4

65-55 on the road over Idaho (No. 255/RPI) on November 8

84-59 at home over Fresno State (No. 277/RPI) on December 9

72-55 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 326/RPI) on December 21

68-43 on the road over Seattle U (No. 340/RPI) on November 21

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cal Poly's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Cal Poly is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Mustangs are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Cal Poly has the 113th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

Of the Mustangs' 16 remaining games this season, 11 are against teams with worse records, and five are against teams with records above .500.

Cal Poly has 16 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Cal Poly's next game

Matchup: Cal Poly Mustangs vs. UC Riverside Highlanders

Cal Poly Mustangs vs. UC Riverside Highlanders Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Cal Poly games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.