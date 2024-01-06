Cal Baptist vs. Seattle U January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's WAC schedule includes the Cal Baptist Lancers (10-1) versus the Seattle U Redhawks (1-9) at 4:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Cal Baptist vs. Seattle U Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Cal Baptist Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cal Baptist Players to Watch
- Chloe Webb: 19.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grace Schmidt: 12.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Anaiyah Tu'ua: 6.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kinsley Barrington: 7.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Khloe Lemon: 9.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Seattle U Players to Watch
- Mya Moore: 12.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Irena Korolenko: 10.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Peyton Howard: 7.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Makayla Moore: 7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Asta Blauenfeldt: 4.9 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.