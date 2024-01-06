Saturday's WAC schedule includes the Cal Baptist Lancers (10-1) versus the Seattle U Redhawks (1-9) at 4:00 PM ET.

Cal Baptist vs. Seattle U Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Cal Baptist Players to Watch

Chloe Webb: 19.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Grace Schmidt: 12.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Anaiyah Tu'ua: 6.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Kinsley Barrington: 7.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Khloe Lemon: 9.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Seattle U Players to Watch

Mya Moore: 12.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.5 BLK

12.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.5 BLK Irena Korolenko: 10.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Peyton Howard: 7.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Makayla Moore: 7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Asta Blauenfeldt: 4.9 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

