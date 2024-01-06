Saturday's game between the Cal Baptist Lancers (11-1) and the Seattle U Redhawks (1-11) at CBU Events Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-58 and heavily favors Cal Baptist to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Lancers are coming off of an 80-61 win against Utah Valley in their last outing on Thursday.

The Lancers head into this matchup after an 80-61 victory against Utah Valley on Thursday. The Redhawks lost their last outing 81-65 against Utah Tech on Thursday. Khloe Lemon's team-high 19 points led the Lancers in the win. The Redhawks got a team-best 20 points from Mya Moore in the loss.

Cal Baptist vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California

Cal Baptist vs. Seattle U Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal Baptist 80, Seattle U 58

Top 25 Predictions

Cal Baptist Schedule Analysis

When the Lancers beat the Portland Pilots, who are ranked No. 103 in our computer rankings, on November 22 by a score of 71-66, it was their signature win of the year so far.

The Lancers have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (four).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Cal Baptist is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 36th-most victories.

Cal Baptist 2023-24 Best Wins

71-66 at home over Portland (No. 103) on November 22

76-68 on the road over San Diego State (No. 133) on November 10

82-71 at home over Long Beach State (No. 139) on November 15

78-69 on the road over Utah Tech (No. 203) on December 6

90-87 at home over UTEP (No. 216) on November 18

Seattle U Schedule Analysis

On November 29, the Redhawks picked up their signature win of the season, a 58-48 victory over the Utah Valley Wolverines, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 274) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Seattle U is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 30th-most defeats.

Cal Baptist Leaders

Chloe Webb: 19.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.8 STL, 45.1 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (27-for-75)

19.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.8 STL, 45.1 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (27-for-75) Kinsley Barrington: 8.0 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)

8.0 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39) Grace Schmidt: 12.1 PTS, 50.0 FG%

12.1 PTS, 50.0 FG% Anaiyah Tu'ua: 6.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.6 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)

6.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.6 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25) Lemon: 10.1 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55)

Seattle U Leaders

Moore: 12.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.3 BLK, 48.7 FG%

12.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.3 BLK, 48.7 FG% Irena Korolenko: 8.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 28.8 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (15-for-71)

8.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 28.8 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (15-for-71) Peyton Howard: 6.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 32.1 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

6.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 32.1 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Makayla Moore: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.7 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.7 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Asta Blauenfeldt: 6.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

Cal Baptist Performance Insights

The Lancers average 73.9 points per game (80th in college basketball) while allowing 66.8 per contest (244th in college basketball). They have a +85 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.1 points per game.

In conference matchups, Cal Baptist tallies more points per contest (79.0) than its season average (73.9).

The Lancers are putting up 79.2 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 70.1 points per contest.

Cal Baptist gives up 70.6 points per game in home games, compared to 64.1 in away games.

Seattle U Performance Insights

The Redhawks have been outscored by 17.1 points per game (posting 58.9 points per game, 290th in college basketball, while allowing 76.0 per contest, 338th in college basketball) and have a -205 scoring differential.

Seattle U has averaged 0.8 more points in WAC games (59.7) than overall (58.9).

The Redhawks score 57.4 points per game at home, and 60.0 away.

Seattle U is conceding fewer points at home (69.8 per game) than on the road (80.4).

