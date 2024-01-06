For bracketology insights on Cal Baptist and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

How Cal Baptist ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-1 4-0 NR NR 114

Cal Baptist's best wins

Cal Baptist captured its best win of the season on November 22, when it beat the Portland Pilots, who rank No. 103 in the RPI rankings, 71-66. Against Portland, Chloe Webb led the team by tallying 21 points to go along with 10 rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

76-68 on the road over San Diego State (No. 172/RPI) on November 10

73-68 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 180/RPI) on December 16

64-50 on the road over UCSD (No. 204/RPI) on November 6

82-71 at home over Long Beach State (No. 205/RPI) on November 15

78-69 on the road over Utah Tech (No. 213/RPI) on December 6

Cal Baptist's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 8-0

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Cal Baptist is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

Based on the RPI, the Lancers have eight wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Cal Baptist has been handed the 324th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Lancers have 16 games left on the schedule, with seven contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 16 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Cal Baptist has 16 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Cal Baptist's next game

Matchup: Tarleton State Texans vs. Cal Baptist Lancers

Tarleton State Texans vs. Cal Baptist Lancers Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

