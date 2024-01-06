Can we count on BYU to earn a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on BYU's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How BYU ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-6 0-3 NR NR 138

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

BYU's best wins

BYU picked up its best win of the season on November 7, when it took down the Montana State Bobcats, who rank No. 148 in the RPI rankings, 68-60. With 18 points, Amari Whiting was the top scorer versus Montana State. Second on the team was Kaylee Smiler, with 14 points.

Next best wins

67-44 over Wake Forest (No. 160/RPI) on November 18

65-50 at home over Boise State (No. 194/RPI) on December 9

87-66 over Saint Louis (No. 196/RPI) on November 21

74-58 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 228/RPI) on November 25

79-76 at home over Idaho State (No. 229/RPI) on December 16

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

BYU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-4 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

According to the RPI, the Cougars have four losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.

The Cougars have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (seven).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

BYU is facing the 150th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Cougars' upcoming schedule features four games against teams with worse records and 15 games versus teams with records above .500.

BYU has 15 games left this year, including five contests versus Top 25 teams.

BYU's next game

Matchup: Houston Cougars vs. BYU Cougars

Houston Cougars vs. BYU Cougars Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming BYU games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.