Butler County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Butler County, Iowa today, we've got what you need here.
Butler County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Aplington-Parkersburg High School at Van Meter High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Van Meter, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
