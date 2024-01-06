Bryant vs. UMBC January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's America East slate includes the Bryant Bulldogs (6-6) versus the UMBC Retrievers (3-8), at 2:00 PM ET.
Bryant vs. UMBC Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Bryant Players to Watch
- Mariona Planes Fortuny: 16.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Mia Mancini: 14.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Martina Boba: 8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kemari Reynolds: 5.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nia Scott: 6.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
UMBC Players to Watch
- Anna Blount: 13.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jaden Walker: 7.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaliena Sanchez: 7.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jordon Lewis: 10.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Paloma Iradier: 5.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
