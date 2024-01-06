Saturday's America East slate includes the Bryant Bulldogs (6-6) versus the UMBC Retrievers (3-8), at 2:00 PM ET.

Bryant vs. UMBC Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Bryant Players to Watch

Mariona Planes Fortuny: 16.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

16.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Mia Mancini: 14.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Martina Boba: 8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Kemari Reynolds: 5.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Nia Scott: 6.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

UMBC Players to Watch

Anna Blount: 13.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Jaden Walker: 7.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaliena Sanchez: 7.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Jordon Lewis: 10.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Paloma Iradier: 5.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

