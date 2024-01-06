Saturday's game at Chace Athletic Center has the Bryant Bulldogs (7-7) squaring off against the UMBC Retrievers (5-8) at 2:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 63-60 win for Bryant, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Bulldogs head into this contest following a 69-50 loss to Albany on Thursday.

The Bulldogs dropped their last outing 69-50 against Albany on Thursday. In their last outing on Thursday, the Retrievers secured a 70-55 victory over Binghamton. Mia Mancini's team-high 17 points paced the Bulldogs in the loss. Jaliena Sanchez scored 12 points in the Retrievers' win, leading the team.

Bryant vs. UMBC Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Chace Athletic Center in Smithfield, Rhode Island

Bryant vs. UMBC Score Prediction

Prediction: Bryant 63, UMBC 60

Top 25 Predictions

Bryant Schedule Analysis

When the Bulldogs took down the Sacred Heart Pioneers, who are ranked No. 241 in our computer rankings, on December 2 by a score of 74-71, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Bryant is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 50th-most defeats.

Bryant 2023-24 Best Wins

74-71 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 241) on December 2

63-54 on the road over Loyola (MD) (No. 303) on December 6

72-69 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 320) on November 17

70-52 at home over Dartmouth (No. 324) on November 6

69-49 on the road over Stonehill (No. 359) on November 14

UMBC Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their signature win this season, the Retrievers took down the American Eagles on the road on December 20 by a score of 60-59.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Bulldogs are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 103rd-most losses.

UMBC has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (four).

UMBC 2023-24 Best Wins

60-59 on the road over American (No. 307) on December 20

70-55 on the road over Binghamton (No. 315) on January 4

85-53 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 358) on December 29

Bryant Leaders

Mariona Planes Fortuny: 15.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 50.3 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

15.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 50.3 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Mancini: 15.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.5 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (47-for-115)

15.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.5 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (47-for-115) Kemari Reynolds: 6.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

6.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Martina Boba: 9.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 47.5 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (16-for-46)

9.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 47.5 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (16-for-46) Nia Scott: 7.0 PTS, 67.3 FG%

UMBC Leaders

Anna Blount: 12.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 41.7 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

12.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 41.7 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29) Jaden Walker: 7.5 PTS, 44.0 FG%

7.5 PTS, 44.0 FG% Sanchez: 8.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.7 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

8.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.7 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Jordon Lewis: 10.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.5 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

10.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.5 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Carmen Yanez: 6.1 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)

Bryant Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 1.6 points per game (scoring 64.7 points per game to rank 203rd in college basketball while giving up 63.1 per contest to rank 156th in college basketball) and have a +23 scoring differential overall.

The Bulldogs put up 76.7 points per game in home games, compared to 57.6 points per game away from home, a difference of 19.1 points per contest.

At home, Bryant is ceding 14.0 fewer points per game (56.3) than on the road (70.3).

UMBC Performance Insights

The Retrievers put up 63.2 points per game (230th in college basketball) while giving up 64.4 per contest (188th in college basketball). They have a -16 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

In 2023-24 the Retrievers are averaging 12.4 more points per game at home (69.8) than away (57.4).

UMBC allows 59.3 points per game at home, and 68.7 away.

