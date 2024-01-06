What are Bryant's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Bryant's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Bryant ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-8 0-2 NR NR 292

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bryant's best wins

Bryant took down the No. 171-ranked (according to the RPI) Sacred Heart Pioneers, 74-71, on December 2, which goes down as its signature win of the season. Mia Mancini led the offense against Sacred Heart, dropping 28 points. Second on the team was Mariona Planes Fortuny with 25 points.

Next best wins

63-54 on the road over Loyola (MD) (No. 238/RPI) on December 6

72-69 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 301/RPI) on November 17

70-52 at home over Dartmouth (No. 312/RPI) on November 6

69-49 on the road over Stonehill (No. 353/RPI) on November 14

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bryant's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-4

According to the RPI, the Bulldogs have four losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 38th-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Bryant is playing the 333rd-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Bulldogs have seven games left versus teams over .500. They have seven upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Of Bryant's 14 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Bryant's next game

Matchup: Binghamton Bearcats vs. Bryant Bulldogs

Binghamton Bearcats vs. Bryant Bulldogs Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 11:00 AM ET Location: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Bryant games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.