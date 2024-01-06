Can we count on Brown to lock up a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Want to bet on Brown's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Brown ranks

Record Ivy League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-4 1-0 NR NR 116

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brown's best wins

Brown picked up its best win of the season on November 12, when it secured a 45-43 victory over the Georgetown Hoyas, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 92) in the RPI. Grace Arnolie, as the top point-getter in the victory over Georgetown, put up 13 points, while Olivia Young was second on the team with nine.

Next best wins

61-56 at home over Providence (No. 153/RPI) on November 15

59-58 on the road over Monmouth (No. 212/RPI) on November 26

56-49 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 226/RPI) on November 22

70-61 on the road over San Diego (No. 276/RPI) on December 30

58-53 on the road over Bryant (No. 292/RPI) on November 29

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Brown's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Brown is playing the 256th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Bears have eight games left against teams above .500. They have nine upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

In terms of Brown's upcoming schedule, it has 13 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Brown's next game

Matchup: Yale Bulldogs vs. Brown Bears

Yale Bulldogs vs. Brown Bears Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 2:00 PM ET Location: John J. Lee Amphitheater in New Haven, Connecticut

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Brown games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.