2024 NCAA Bracketology: Brown Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
Can we count on Brown to lock up a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
How Brown ranks
|Record
|Ivy League Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-4
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|116
Brown's best wins
Brown picked up its best win of the season on November 12, when it secured a 45-43 victory over the Georgetown Hoyas, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 92) in the RPI. Grace Arnolie, as the top point-getter in the victory over Georgetown, put up 13 points, while Olivia Young was second on the team with nine.
Next best wins
- 61-56 at home over Providence (No. 153/RPI) on November 15
- 59-58 on the road over Monmouth (No. 212/RPI) on November 26
- 56-49 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 226/RPI) on November 22
- 70-61 on the road over San Diego (No. 276/RPI) on December 30
- 58-53 on the road over Bryant (No. 292/RPI) on November 29
Brown's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Brown is playing the 256th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
- The Bears have eight games left against teams above .500. They have nine upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- In terms of Brown's upcoming schedule, it has 13 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Brown's next game
- Matchup: Yale Bulldogs vs. Brown Bears
- Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: John J. Lee Amphitheater in New Haven, Connecticut
