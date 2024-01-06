Will Brandon Duhaime Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on January 6?
Will Brandon Duhaime light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Duhaime stats and insights
- Duhaime has scored in four of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- Duhaime has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 145 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Duhaime recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|9:15
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/31/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:04
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|8:31
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|9:07
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:25
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|8:04
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|8:26
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:55
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.