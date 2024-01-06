Big Ten Men’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, January 6
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Wisconsin Badgers take the court for one of three games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature Big Ten teams.
Watch men's college basketball all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
Big Ten Men's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Iowa Hawkeyes
|12:00 PM ET
|Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Nebraska Cornhuskers at Wisconsin Badgers
|2:15 PM ET
|Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Ohio State Buckeyes at Indiana Hoosiers
|8:00 PM ET
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
Follow Big Ten games this season by signing up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.