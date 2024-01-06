In the WTA Brisbane, Australia Women Singles 2024 final on Saturday, Aryna Sabalenka takes on Elena Rybakina.

With -165 odds, Sabalenka is favored over Rybakina for this tournament final versus the underdog, who is +130.

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Elena Rybakina Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Brisbane, Australia Women Singles 2024

The WTA Brisbane, Australia Women Singles 2024 Round: Finals

Finals Date: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Venue: Queensland Tennis Centre

Queensland Tennis Centre Location: Brisbane, Australia

Brisbane, Australia Court Surface: Hard

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Elena Rybakina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has a 62.3% chance to win.

Aryna Sabalenka Elena Rybakina -165 Odds to Win Match +130 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 53.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.7

Today's WTA Brisbane, Australia Women Singles 2024 Previews & Predictions

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Elena Rybakina Trends and Insights

Sabalenka is coming off a 6-2, 6-4 win over No. 23-ranked Victoria Azarenka in Saturday's semifinals.

In the semifinals on Friday, Rybakina took home the victory against No. 40-ranked Linda Noskova, winning 6-3, 6-2.

In her 66 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Sabalenka has played an average of 20.3 games.

In her 41 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Sabalenka has played an average of 19.9 games.

Rybakina has played 65 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 20.1 games per match and winning 57.3% of those games.

On hard courts, Rybakina has played 46 matches and averaged 21.0 games per match and 9.9 games per set.

Sabalenka has put up a 5-2 record against Rybakina. Their last match was a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory for Sabalenka in the Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara Round Robin on November 2, 2023.

Sabalenka and Rybakina have matched up in 19 sets against each other, with Sabalenka claiming 10 of them.

Sabalenka has the upper hand in 178 total games versus Rybakina, taking 93 of them.

Rybakina and Sabalenka have faced off seven times, and they have averaged 25.4 games and 2.7 sets per match.

