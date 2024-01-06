The Bucknell Bison (3-9) will try to end a seven-game road slide when taking on the American Eagles (3-9) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Bender Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

American Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Bender Arena in Washington D.C.

Bender Arena in Washington D.C. TV: ESPN+

American vs. Bucknell Scoring Comparison

The Bison's 51.0 points per game are 16.7 fewer points than the 67.7 the Eagles allow to opponents.

The Eagles average only 4.1 fewer points per game (60.3) than the Bison allow (64.4).

American is 2-0 when scoring more than 64.4 points.

Bucknell is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 60.3 points.

The Eagles are making 40.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% lower than the Bison concede to opponents (41.0%).

The Bison shoot 37.1% from the field, 4.3% lower than the Eagles allow.

American Leaders

Ashley Sofilkanich: 10.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK, 41.7 FG%

10.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK, 41.7 FG% Emma Theodorsson: 11.3 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)

11.3 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39) Isabella King: 7.5 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48)

7.5 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48) Blake Matthews: 4.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.6 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

4.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.6 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24) Caroline Dingler: 5.2 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

Bucknell Leaders

American Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/20/2023 UMBC L 60-59 Bender Arena 12/30/2023 @ Howard L 75-57 Burr Gymnasium 1/3/2024 @ Lehigh W 68-65 Stabler Arena 1/6/2024 Bucknell - Bender Arena 1/10/2024 Boston University - Bender Arena 1/14/2024 @ Army - Christl Arena

Bucknell Schedule