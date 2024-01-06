The Bucknell Bison (3-9) will try to end a seven-game road slide when taking on the American Eagles (3-9) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Bender Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

American Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bender Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: ESPN+
American vs. Bucknell Scoring Comparison

  • The Bison's 51.0 points per game are 16.7 fewer points than the 67.7 the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • The Eagles average only 4.1 fewer points per game (60.3) than the Bison allow (64.4).
  • American is 2-0 when scoring more than 64.4 points.
  • Bucknell is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 60.3 points.
  • The Eagles are making 40.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% lower than the Bison concede to opponents (41.0%).
  • The Bison shoot 37.1% from the field, 4.3% lower than the Eagles allow.

American Leaders

  • Ashley Sofilkanich: 10.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK, 41.7 FG%
  • Emma Theodorsson: 11.3 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)
  • Isabella King: 7.5 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48)
  • Blake Matthews: 4.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.6 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)
  • Caroline Dingler: 5.2 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

Bucknell Leaders

American Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 UMBC L 60-59 Bender Arena
12/30/2023 @ Howard L 75-57 Burr Gymnasium
1/3/2024 @ Lehigh W 68-65 Stabler Arena
1/6/2024 Bucknell - Bender Arena
1/10/2024 Boston University - Bender Arena
1/14/2024 @ Army - Christl Arena

Bucknell Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Merrimack W 64-44 Sojka Pavilion
12/21/2023 @ Marquette L 67-39 Al McGuire Center
1/3/2024 @ Holy Cross L 69-54 Hart Recreation Center
1/6/2024 @ American - Bender Arena
1/10/2024 Lehigh - Sojka Pavilion
1/13/2024 @ Colgate - Cotterell Court

