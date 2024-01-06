How to Watch the American vs. Bucknell Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Bucknell Bison (3-9) will try to end a seven-game road slide when taking on the American Eagles (3-9) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Bender Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
American Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bender Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games
American vs. Bucknell Scoring Comparison
- The Bison's 51.0 points per game are 16.7 fewer points than the 67.7 the Eagles allow to opponents.
- The Eagles average only 4.1 fewer points per game (60.3) than the Bison allow (64.4).
- American is 2-0 when scoring more than 64.4 points.
- Bucknell is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 60.3 points.
- The Eagles are making 40.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% lower than the Bison concede to opponents (41.0%).
- The Bison shoot 37.1% from the field, 4.3% lower than the Eagles allow.
American Leaders
- Ashley Sofilkanich: 10.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK, 41.7 FG%
- Emma Theodorsson: 11.3 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)
- Isabella King: 7.5 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48)
- Blake Matthews: 4.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.6 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)
- Caroline Dingler: 5.2 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
Bucknell Leaders
American Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|UMBC
|L 60-59
|Bender Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Howard
|L 75-57
|Burr Gymnasium
|1/3/2024
|@ Lehigh
|W 68-65
|Stabler Arena
|1/6/2024
|Bucknell
|-
|Bender Arena
|1/10/2024
|Boston University
|-
|Bender Arena
|1/14/2024
|@ Army
|-
|Christl Arena
Bucknell Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Merrimack
|W 64-44
|Sojka Pavilion
|12/21/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 67-39
|Al McGuire Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Holy Cross
|L 69-54
|Hart Recreation Center
|1/6/2024
|@ American
|-
|Bender Arena
|1/10/2024
|Lehigh
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
|1/13/2024
|@ Colgate
|-
|Cotterell Court
