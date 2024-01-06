Saturday's Patriot slate includes the American Eagles (2-8) facing the Bucknell Bison (3-8) at 2:00 PM ET.

American vs. Bucknell Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

American Players to Watch

Lauren Stack: 8.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Ivy Bales: 7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Molly Lavin: 8.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Emily Johns: 10.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Anna Lemaster: 6.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Bucknell Players to Watch

Ashley Sofilkanich: 11.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK Emma Theodorsson: 10.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Isabella King: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Blake Matthews: 4.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

4.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Caroline Dingler: 5.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

