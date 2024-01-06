American vs. Bucknell January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 24, 2023
Saturday's Patriot slate includes the American Eagles (2-8) facing the Bucknell Bison (3-8) at 2:00 PM ET.
American vs. Bucknell Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
American Players to Watch
- Lauren Stack: 8.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ivy Bales: 7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Molly Lavin: 8.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Emily Johns: 10.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Anna Lemaster: 6.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Bucknell Players to Watch
- Ashley Sofilkanich: 11.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Emma Theodorsson: 10.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isabella King: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Blake Matthews: 4.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Caroline Dingler: 5.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
