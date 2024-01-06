Saturday's contest at Bender Arena has the American Eagles (3-9) taking on the Bucknell Bison (3-9) at 2:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 62-61 victory for American, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Eagles are coming off of a 68-65 win over Lehigh in their most recent game on Wednesday.

The Eagles head into this contest after a 68-65 victory over Lehigh on Wednesday. The Bison are coming off of a 69-54 loss to Holy Cross in their most recent outing on Wednesday. In the victory, Laura Nogues paced the Eagles with 16 points. Emma Theodorsson totaled 19 points, two rebounds and one assist for the Bison.

American vs. Bucknell Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Bender Arena in Washington D.C.

American vs. Bucknell Score Prediction

Prediction: American 62, Bucknell 61

Top 25 Predictions

American Schedule Analysis

When the Eagles took down the Lehigh Mountain Hawks, who are ranked No. 209 in our computer rankings, on January 3 by a score of 68-65, it was their best victory of the season thus far.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Eagles are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 48th-most defeats.

American has five losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.

American 2023-24 Best Wins

68-65 on the road over Lehigh (No. 209) on January 3

63-57 on the road over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 331) on December 2

81-68 at home over Longwood (No. 348) on November 6

Bucknell Schedule Analysis

The Bison took down the No. 271-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Robert Morris Colonials, 68-54, on November 24, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

The Bison have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (three).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Bucknell is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most losses.

Bucknell 2023-24 Best Wins

68-54 at home over Robert Morris (No. 271) on November 24

64-44 at home over Merrimack (No. 323) on December 17

49-44 at home over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 331) on November 15

American Leaders

Emily Johns: 11.2 PTS, 48.2 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

11.2 PTS, 48.2 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Ivy Bales: 7.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.1 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

7.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.1 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Lauren Stack: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.6 FG%

8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.6 FG% Molly Lavin: 7.6 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39)

7.6 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39) Anna Lemaster: 7.8 PTS, 27.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56)

Bucknell Leaders

Ashley Sofilkanich: 10.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK, 41.7 FG%

10.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK, 41.7 FG% Theodorsson: 11.3 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)

11.3 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39) Isabella King: 7.5 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48)

7.5 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48) Blake Matthews: 4.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.6 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

4.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.6 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24) Caroline Dingler: 5.2 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

American Performance Insights

The Eagles have been outscored by 7.4 points per game (scoring 60.3 points per game to rank 269th in college basketball while allowing 67.7 per outing to rank 262nd in college basketball) and have a -88 scoring differential overall.

The Eagles are putting up 63.3 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 57.3 points per contest.

American allows 68.0 points per game at home, compared to 67.3 away from home.

Bucknell Performance Insights

The Bison have a -161 scoring differential, falling short by 13.4 points per game. They're putting up 51.0 points per game, 349th in college basketball, and are giving up 64.4 per outing to rank 187th in college basketball.

The Bison average 56.0 points per game at home, and 47.4 away.

Bucknell is allowing fewer points at home (54.2 per game) than away (71.7).

