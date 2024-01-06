Iowa Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Aplington-Parkersburg High School vs. Van Meter High School Game - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Aplington-Parkersburg High School plays away from home against Van Meter High School at 3:00 PM CT on Saturday, January 6.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
A-P vs. Van Meter Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT
- Location: Van Meter, IA
- Live Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.