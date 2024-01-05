Woodbury County, Iowa has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Woodbury County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

South Sioux City High School at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 5

4:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Sioux City, IA

Sioux City, IA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Woodbury Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Moville, IA

Moville, IA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Sioux City, IA

Sioux City, IA How to Stream: Watch Here

Westwood High School at Ridge View High School