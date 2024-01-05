On Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM CT, Ridge View High School will host Westwood High School in a game between Western Valley Activities Conference teams.

Westwood vs. Ridge View Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Holstein, IA
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Woodbury County Games Today

South Sioux City High School at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Sioux City, IA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Woodbury Central High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Moville, IA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Sioux City, IA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

