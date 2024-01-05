Iowa Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Westwood High School vs. Ridge View High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM CT, Ridge View High School will host Westwood High School in a game between Western Valley Activities Conference teams.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Westwood vs. Ridge View Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Holstein, IA
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Woodbury County Games Today
South Sioux City High School at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Sioux City, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Woodbury Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Moville, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Sioux City, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
