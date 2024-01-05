Waukon High School travels to face Charles City High School on Friday, January 5 at 8:00 PM CT, in Northeast Iowa Conference action.

Waukon vs. Charles City Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 8:00 PM CT

8:00 PM CT Location: Charles City, IA

Charles City, IA Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Allamakee County Games Today

Turkey Valley JrSr High School at Kee High School