Wapello County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Wapello County, Iowa has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Wapello County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clarke Community High School at Cardinal-Eldon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Eldon, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
