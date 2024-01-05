Union County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Union County, Iowa, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Union County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Creston High School at Denison High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Denison, IA
- Conference: Hawkeye 10 Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
