Player prop betting options for Anthony Edwards, Alperen Sengun and others are available in the Minnesota Timberwolves-Houston Rockets matchup at Toyota Center on Friday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSN

Space City Home Network and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Timberwolves vs Rockets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: +112) 4.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: -156)

The 29.5 point total set for Edwards on Friday is 2.9 more than his season scoring average (26.6).

His per-game rebound average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (5.5).

Edwards has averaged 5.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Edwards has averaged 2.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB 3PM 20.5 (Over: -125) 8.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: -128)

Karl-Anthony Towns is posting 21.4 points per game, 0.9 higher than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebounding average of 9.1 is 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Friday (8.5).

He makes 1.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet total on Friday (1.5).

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 11.5 (Over: -125) 11.5 (Over: -130)

The 11.5-point over/under set for Rudy Gobert on Friday is 1.1 lower than his season scoring average of 12.6.

His rebounding average of 11.9 is lower than his over/under on Friday (11.5).

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -106) 8.5 (Over: -132) 4.5 (Over: -122)

The 22.5-point over/under for Sengun on Friday is 1.0 higher than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed nine boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Sengun averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than his over/under for Friday.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -122) 8.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -175)

Fred VanVleet has scored 17.5 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.0 point fewer than Friday's points prop total.

He has averaged four rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (3.5).

VanVleet's season-long assist average -- 8.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Friday's assist prop bet total (8.5).

VanVleet has averaged 3.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

