Top Player Prop Bets for Timberwolves vs. Rockets on January 5, 2024
Player prop betting options for Anthony Edwards, Alperen Sengun and others are available in the Minnesota Timberwolves-Houston Rockets matchup at Toyota Center on Friday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Timberwolves vs. Rockets Game Info
- Date: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Toyota Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Timberwolves vs Rockets Additional Info
|Timberwolves vs Rockets Injury Report
|Timberwolves vs Rockets Players to Watch
|Timberwolves vs Rockets Betting Trends & Stats
|Timberwolves vs Rockets Prediction
|Timberwolves vs Rockets Odds/Over/Under
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (Over: -118)
|5.5 (Over: +112)
|4.5 (Over: -128)
|2.5 (Over: -156)
- The 29.5 point total set for Edwards on Friday is 2.9 more than his season scoring average (26.6).
- His per-game rebound average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (5.5).
- Edwards has averaged 5.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).
- Edwards has averaged 2.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).
Get Edwards gear at Fanatics!
Karl-Anthony Towns Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|20.5 (Over: -125)
|8.5 (Over: +106)
|1.5 (Over: -128)
- Karl-Anthony Towns is posting 21.4 points per game, 0.9 higher than Friday's over/under.
- His per-game rebounding average of 9.1 is 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Friday (8.5).
- He makes 1.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet total on Friday (1.5).
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Rudy Gobert Props
|PTS
|REB
|11.5 (Over: -125)
|11.5 (Over: -130)
- The 11.5-point over/under set for Rudy Gobert on Friday is 1.1 lower than his season scoring average of 12.6.
- His rebounding average of 11.9 is lower than his over/under on Friday (11.5).
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets
Alperen Sengun Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|22.5 (Over: -106)
|8.5 (Over: -132)
|4.5 (Over: -122)
- The 22.5-point over/under for Sengun on Friday is 1.0 higher than his season scoring average.
- He has grabbed nine boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Friday's game.
- Sengun averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than his over/under for Friday.
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Fred VanVleet Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -111)
|3.5 (Over: -122)
|8.5 (Over: +104)
|2.5 (Over: -175)
- Fred VanVleet has scored 17.5 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.0 point fewer than Friday's points prop total.
- He has averaged four rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (3.5).
- VanVleet's season-long assist average -- 8.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Friday's assist prop bet total (8.5).
- VanVleet has averaged 3.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.