The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-9) face the Houston Rockets (17-15) on January 5, 2024.

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Timberwolves vs Rockets Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Rockets allow to opponents.

Minnesota is 20-6 when it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.

The Rockets are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 16th.

The 112.8 points per game the Timberwolves score are just 3.2 more points than the Rockets give up (109.6).

Minnesota is 18-4 when scoring more than 109.6 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves are averaging 112.6 points per game this year at home, which is 0.5 fewer points than they're averaging away from home (113.1).

Defensively Minnesota has been better at home this season, allowing 102.9 points per game, compared to 112.4 in away games.

When playing at home, the Timberwolves are draining one more threes per game (12.5) than in away games (11.5). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to when playing on the road (37.5%).

Timberwolves Injuries