The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-9) match up with the Houston Rockets (17-15) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The matchup airs on Space City Home Network and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSN

Space City Home Network and BSN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Timberwolves Moneyline Rockets Moneyline BetMGM Timberwolves (-3.5) 218.5 -165 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Timberwolves (-3.5) 219 -166 +140 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Timberwolves vs Rockets Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Timberwolves average 112.8 points per game (24th in the league) while giving up 107.8 per contest (first in the NBA). They have a +165 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by five points per game.

The Rockets are outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game, with a +111 scoring differential overall. They put up 113 points per game (22nd in NBA) and allow 109.6 per contest (second in league).

The two teams average 225.8 points per game combined, 7.3 more points than this game's total.

These two teams surrender a combined 217.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Minnesota has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Houston has put together a 21-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Timberwolves and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +1800 +900 - Rockets +12500 +8000 -

