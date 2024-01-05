Friday's game at Maples Pavilion has the No. 8 Stanford Cardinal (12-1) matching up with the Washington State Cougars (11-3) at 10:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 75-62 victory, as our model heavily favors Stanford.

In their last time out, the Cardinal won on Sunday 98-38 against Morgan State.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Cardinal earned a 98-38 victory against Morgan State. The Cougars' last outing on Wednesday ended in a 69-62 loss to Auburn. In the victory, Cameron Brink led the Cardinal with 18 points. Astera Tuhina scored a team-best 15 points for the Cougars in the loss.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stanford vs. Washington State Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12

Pac-12 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stanford vs. Washington State Score Prediction

Prediction: Stanford 75, Washington State 62

Top 25 Predictions

Stanford Schedule Analysis

When the Cardinal defeated the Indiana Hoosiers (No. 14 in the AP's Top 25) on November 12 by a score of 96-64, it was their signature victory of the year so far.

The Cardinal have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (four).

Stanford has two wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Cardinal are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stanford 2023-24 Best Wins

96-64 at home over Indiana (No. 14/AP Poll) on November 12

82-79 at home over Duke (No. 23) on November 19

100-88 over Florida State (No. 22/AP Poll) on November 24

78-51 on the road over Cal (No. 39) on December 29

74-55 over Belmont (No. 70) on November 22

Washington State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Cougars took down the No. 18 Gonzaga Bulldogs, 77-72, on November 9.

The Cougars have two wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in Division 1.

Washington State has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (two).

The Cardinal have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (four).

Washington State 2023-24 Best Wins

77-72 at home over Gonzaga (No. 18/AP Poll) on November 9

87-67 over Maryland (No. 26) on November 23

69-64 on the road over South Dakota State (No. 78) on December 5

95-48 at home over Houston (No. 95) on December 17

61-49 on the road over Montana (No. 101) on November 14

Stanford Leaders

Brink: 18.6 PTS, 10.3 REB, 3.4 BLK, 62.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

18.6 PTS, 10.3 REB, 3.4 BLK, 62.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Kiki Iriafen: 16.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 56.6 FG%

16.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 56.6 FG% Elena Bosgana: 8.8 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (13-for-42)

8.8 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (13-for-42) Hannah Jump: 11.1 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (33-for-89)

11.1 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (33-for-89) Nunu Agara: 9.2 PTS, 52.1 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

Washington State Leaders

Charlisse Leger-Walker: 12.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 38.1 FG%, 18.6 3PT% (11-for-59)

12.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 38.1 FG%, 18.6 3PT% (11-for-59) Bella Murekatete: 13.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 58.0 FG%

13.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 58.0 FG% Tara Wallack: 9.5 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 50.5 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

9.5 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 50.5 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Tuhina: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.9 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.9 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46) Eleonora Villa: 11.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.4 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (24-for-61)

Stanford Performance Insights

The Cardinal outscore opponents by 30.0 points per game (scoring 85.8 points per game to rank 11th in college basketball while giving up 55.8 per outing to rank 43rd in college basketball) and have a +391 scoring differential overall.

Washington State Performance Insights

The Cougars outscore opponents by 19.0 points per game (posting 75.4 points per game, 65th in college basketball, and allowing 56.4 per contest, 53rd in college basketball) and have a +266 scoring differential.

The Cougars average 79.6 points per game at home, and 68.3 on the road.

In 2023-24 Washington State is conceding 0.6 fewer points per game at home (55.7) than on the road (56.3).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.