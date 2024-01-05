How to Watch the Stanford vs. Washington State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Stanford Cardinal (12-1) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Washington State Cougars (11-3) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Maples Pavilion. This game is at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!
Stanford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Stanford vs. Washington State Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars put up an average of 75.4 points per game, 19.6 more points than the 55.8 the Cardinal allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 55.8 points, Washington State is 11-1.
- Stanford's record is 10-0 when it allows fewer than 75.4 points.
- The 85.8 points per game the Cardinal record are 29.4 more points than the Cougars give up (56.4).
- Stanford is 12-1 when scoring more than 56.4 points.
- Washington State is 11-3 when allowing fewer than 85.8 points.
- The Cardinal are making 47.6% of their shots from the field, 12.5% higher than the Cougars concede to opponents (35.1%).
- The Cougars make 47.4% of their shots from the field, 13.6% higher than the Cardinal's defensive field-goal percentage.
Stanford Leaders
- Cameron Brink: 18.6 PTS, 10.3 REB, 3.4 BLK, 62.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
- Kiki Iriafen: 16.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 56.6 FG%
- Elena Bosgana: 8.8 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (13-for-42)
- Hannah Jump: 11.1 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (33-for-89)
- Nunu Agara: 9.2 PTS, 52.1 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)
Washington State Leaders
Stanford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|UC Davis
|W 92-52
|Maples Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|@ Cal
|W 78-51
|Haas Pavilion
|12/31/2023
|Morgan State
|W 98-38
|Maples Pavilion
|1/5/2024
|Washington State
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|1/7/2024
|Washington
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|1/12/2024
|@ Utah
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
Washington State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Washington
|L 60-55
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|Houston
|W 95-48
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|@ Auburn
|L 69-62
|Neville Arena
|1/5/2024
|@ Stanford
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|1/7/2024
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|1/14/2024
|@ Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
