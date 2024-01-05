The Stanford Cardinal (12-1) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Washington State Cougars (11-3) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Maples Pavilion. This game is at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Stanford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Stanford vs. Washington State Scoring Comparison

The Cougars put up an average of 75.4 points per game, 19.6 more points than the 55.8 the Cardinal allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 55.8 points, Washington State is 11-1.

Stanford's record is 10-0 when it allows fewer than 75.4 points.

The 85.8 points per game the Cardinal record are 29.4 more points than the Cougars give up (56.4).

Stanford is 12-1 when scoring more than 56.4 points.

Washington State is 11-3 when allowing fewer than 85.8 points.

The Cardinal are making 47.6% of their shots from the field, 12.5% higher than the Cougars concede to opponents (35.1%).

The Cougars make 47.4% of their shots from the field, 13.6% higher than the Cardinal's defensive field-goal percentage.

Stanford Leaders

Cameron Brink: 18.6 PTS, 10.3 REB, 3.4 BLK, 62.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

18.6 PTS, 10.3 REB, 3.4 BLK, 62.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Kiki Iriafen: 16.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 56.6 FG%

16.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 56.6 FG% Elena Bosgana: 8.8 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (13-for-42)

8.8 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (13-for-42) Hannah Jump: 11.1 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (33-for-89)

11.1 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (33-for-89) Nunu Agara: 9.2 PTS, 52.1 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

Washington State Leaders

Stanford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/20/2023 UC Davis W 92-52 Maples Pavilion 12/29/2023 @ Cal W 78-51 Haas Pavilion 12/31/2023 Morgan State W 98-38 Maples Pavilion 1/5/2024 Washington State - Maples Pavilion 1/7/2024 Washington - Maples Pavilion 1/12/2024 @ Utah - Jon M. Huntsman Center

Washington State Schedule