Stanford vs. Washington State January 5 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Friday's Pac-12 slate includes the Stanford Cardinal (10-1) versus the Washington State Cougars (11-3), at 10:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Stanford vs. Washington State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Stanford Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stanford Players to Watch
- Cameron Brink: 19.2 PTS, 11.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.3 BLK
- Kiki Iriafen: 17.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elena Bosgana: 8.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hannah Jump: 11.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nunu Agara: 8.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Washington State Players to Watch
- Charlisse Leger-Walker: 12.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bella Murekatete: 13.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Tara Wallack: 9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Astera Tuhina: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Eleonora Villa: 11.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.