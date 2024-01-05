Friday's Pac-12 slate includes the Stanford Cardinal (10-1) versus the Washington State Cougars (11-3), at 10:00 PM ET.

Stanford vs. Washington State Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Stanford Players to Watch

Cameron Brink: 19.2 PTS, 11.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.3 BLK

19.2 PTS, 11.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.3 BLK Kiki Iriafen: 17.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Elena Bosgana: 8.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Hannah Jump: 11.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Nunu Agara: 8.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Washington State Players to Watch

Charlisse Leger-Walker: 12.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Bella Murekatete: 13.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

13.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Tara Wallack: 9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Astera Tuhina: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Eleonora Villa: 11.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

