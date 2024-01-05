Iowa Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the South Hamilton High School vs. Roland-Story High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, January 5 at 7:15 PM CT, Roland-Story High School will host South Hamilton High School in a matchup between Heart of Iowa Conference teams.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
South Hamilton vs. Roland-Story Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT
- Location: Story City, IA
- Live Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.