Sioux County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
In Sioux County, Iowa, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Sioux County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sheldon High School at Boyden-Hull High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Hull, IA
- Conference: Siouxland Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Okoboji High School at MOC-Floyd Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Orange City, IA
- Conference: Siouxland Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
