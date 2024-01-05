South Sioux City High School travels to face Bishop Heelan Catholic High School on Friday, January 5 at 4:00 PM CT.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

S. Sioux City vs. Bishop Heelan Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT
  • Location: Sioux City, IA
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Woodbury County Games Today

TBD at Woodbury Central High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Moville, IA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Sioux City, IA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Westwood High School at Ridge View High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Holstein, IA
  • Conference: Western Valley Activities Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Dakota County Games Today

TBD at Homer High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Homer, NE
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.