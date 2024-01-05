Ringgold County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Ringgold County, Iowa today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ringgold County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Martensdale-St Marys Jr/Sr High School at Mount Ayr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Mount Ayr, IA
- Conference: Pride of Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.