Two streaking squads hit the court when the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) host the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET. The Boilermakers are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Fighting Illini, winners of four in a row.

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Purdue Stats Insights

This season, the Boilermakers have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.8% higher than the 37.8% of shots the Fighting Illini's opponents have made.

Purdue has a 12-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.8% from the field.

The Boilermakers are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini sit at first.

The Boilermakers average 19.9 more points per game (85.4) than the Fighting Illini allow (65.5).

Purdue is 13-1 when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini's 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.8 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have given up to their opponents (39.5%).

Illinois is 11-0 when it shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.

The Boilermakers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank 38th.

The Fighting Illini put up an average of 83.9 points per game, 16.9 more points than the 67 the Boilermakers give up to opponents.

Illinois has a 10-1 record when giving up fewer than 85.4 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue averaged 76.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.3 points per game in away games, a difference of nine points per contest.

Defensively the Boilermakers were better in home games last year, giving up 61.2 points per game, compared to 64.3 on the road.

Purdue averaged 7.5 treys per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged on the road (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois scored 77.5 points per game at home last season, and 70 away.

The Fighting Illini gave up 62.1 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 away.

At home, Illinois knocked down 8 treys per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (6.5). Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.3%) than away (27.9%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2023 Jacksonville W 100-57 Mackey Arena 12/29/2023 Eastern Kentucky W 80-53 Mackey Arena 1/2/2024 @ Maryland W 67-53 Xfinity Center 1/5/2024 Illinois - Mackey Arena 1/9/2024 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena 1/13/2024 Penn State - Mackey Arena

Illinois Upcoming Schedule