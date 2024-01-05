Iowa Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Perry High School vs. Greene County High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Perry High School plays away from home against Greene County High School at 7:30 PM CT on Friday, January 5.
Perry vs. Greene County Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Jefferson, IA
- Live Stream: Watch Here
