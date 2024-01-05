In Northeast Iowa Conference action on Friday, January 5, Crestwood High School will host New Hampton Community School at 8:00 PM CT.

New Hampton vs. Crestwood Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM CT
  • Location: Cresco, IA
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

