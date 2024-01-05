Muscatine County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Muscatine County, Iowa today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Muscatine County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Muscatine High School at Davenport West High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.