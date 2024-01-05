Iowa Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Martensdale-St Marys Jr/Sr High School vs. Mount Ayr High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is a clash between Pride of Iowa Conference teams in Mount Ayr, IA on Friday, January 5 (beginning at 7:30 PM CT), with Mount Ayr High School hosting Martensdale-St Marys Jr/Sr High School.
MSTM vs. Mount Ayr Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Mount Ayr, IA
- Live Stream: Watch Here
