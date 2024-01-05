If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Marion County, Iowa today, we've got you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marion County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Albia High School at Knoxville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Knoxville, IA

Knoxville, IA Conference: South Central Conference

South Central Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Seymour High School at Melcher-Dallas High School