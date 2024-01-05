Marion County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Marion County, Iowa today, we've got you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Albia High School at Knoxville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Knoxville, IA
- Conference: South Central Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seymour High School at Melcher-Dallas High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Liberty Center, IA
- Conference: Bluegrass Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
