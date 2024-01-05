Lyon County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Lyon County, Iowa today? We've got the information.
Lyon County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at George-Little Rock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: George, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
