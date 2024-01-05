In Linn County, Iowa, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to stream them is available here.

Linn County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

John F. Kennedy High School at Hempstead High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

Location: Dubuque, IA

Dubuque, IA Conference: Mississippi Valley Conference

Mississippi Valley Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Iowa City West High School at Xavier High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids, IA How to Stream: Watch Here

Wahlert Catholic High School at Prairie High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids, IA Conference: Mississippi Valley Conference

Mississippi Valley Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson High School at Dubuque Senior High School