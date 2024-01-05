Linn County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Linn County, Iowa, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Linn County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
John F. Kennedy High School at Hempstead High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Dubuque, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iowa City West High School at Xavier High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wahlert Catholic High School at Prairie High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School at Dubuque Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Dubuque, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
