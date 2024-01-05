Jaden McDaniels NBA Player Preview vs. the Rockets - January 5
Jaden McDaniels plus his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates face off versus the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.
If you'd like to make predictions on McDaniels' performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.
Jaden McDaniels Prop Bets vs. the Rockets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|9.5
|10.6
|11.5
|Rebounds
|--
|2.1
|2.0
|Assists
|--
|1.1
|1.1
|PRA
|--
|13.8
|14.6
|PR
|--
|12.7
|13.5
Jaden McDaniels Insights vs. the Rockets
- This season, he's put up 6.9% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.3 per contest.
- McDaniels' Timberwolves average 101 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Rockets are one of the league's slowest with 101.3 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the Rockets are second in the league, giving up 109.6 points per contest.
- Conceding 43.6 rebounds per game, the Rockets are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA.
- The Rockets concede 23.5 assists per game, best in the league.
Jaden McDaniels vs. the Rockets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/23/2023
|35
|10
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1/21/2023
|31
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/8/2023
|31
|12
|9
|3
|1
|0
|2
|11/5/2022
|35
|13
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
