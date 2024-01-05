Jaden McDaniels plus his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates face off versus the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on January 3, McDaniels produced 11 points and two steals in a 117-106 loss against the Pelicans.

If you'd like to make predictions on McDaniels' performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaden McDaniels Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.6 11.5 Rebounds -- 2.1 2.0 Assists -- 1.1 1.1 PRA -- 13.8 14.6 PR -- 12.7 13.5



Looking to bet on one or more of McDaniels's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jaden McDaniels Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, he's put up 6.9% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.3 per contest.

McDaniels' Timberwolves average 101 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Rockets are one of the league's slowest with 101.3 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Rockets are second in the league, giving up 109.6 points per contest.

Conceding 43.6 rebounds per game, the Rockets are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Rockets concede 23.5 assists per game, best in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jaden McDaniels vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 35 10 4 1 1 0 0 1/21/2023 31 5 2 0 0 2 1 1/8/2023 31 12 9 3 1 0 2 11/5/2022 35 13 5 3 1 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.