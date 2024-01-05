The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-10) will be attempting to halt a five-game losing streak when hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes (14-1) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Jersey Mike's Arena. It will air at 6:00 PM ET on BTN.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 3

Iowa vs. Rutgers Scoring Comparison

The Hawkeyes average 23.5 more points per game (89.8) than the Scarlet Knights give up to opponents (66.3).

Iowa is 14-0 when it scores more than 66.3 points.

Rutgers has a 6-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 89.8 points.

The Scarlet Knights score 68.6 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 66.5 the Hawkeyes allow.

Rutgers is 5-3 when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Iowa is 7-1 when giving up fewer than 68.6 points.

This season the Scarlet Knights are shooting 42.6% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Hawkeyes give up.

The Hawkeyes shoot 50.6% from the field, 11.5% higher than the Scarlet Knights allow.

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 31.5 PTS, 7.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 48.7 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (76-for-189)

31.5 PTS, 7.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 48.7 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (76-for-189) Kate Martin: 11.7 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40)

11.7 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40) Sydney Affolter: 6.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

6.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Hannah Stuelke: 14.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 65.8 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

14.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 65.8 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5) Sharon Goodman: 7.5 PTS, 69.1 FG%

Iowa Schedule