The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-8) meet the Iowa Hawkeyes (12-1) in a clash of Big Ten squads at 6:00 PM ET on Friday.

Iowa vs. Rutgers Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Iowa Players to Watch

Caitlin Clark: 30.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Kate Martin: 12.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sydney Affolter: 6.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Hannah Stuelke: 13.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sharon Goodman: 8.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Rutgers Players to Watch

Kaylene Smikle: 17.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Destiny Adams: 12.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

Chyna Cornwell: 9.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

Kassondra Brown: 7.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Antonia Bates: 4.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK

