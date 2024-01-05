Greene County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Greene County, Iowa, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greene County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Perry High School at Greene County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Jefferson, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.