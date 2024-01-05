East Buchanan High School plays away from home against North Cedar High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, January 5.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

East Buchanan vs. North Cedar Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Stanwood, IA

Stanwood, IA Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Buchanan County Games Today

Wapsie Valley High School at Columbus Catholic High School