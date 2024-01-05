Iowa Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Clarke Community High School vs. Cardinal-Eldon High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, January 5, Cardinal-Eldon High School will host Clarke Community High School, tipping off at 7:30 PM CT.
Clarke vs. Cardinal Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Eldon, IA
- Live Stream: Watch Here
