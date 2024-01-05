On Friday, January 5, Cardinal-Eldon High School will host Clarke Community High School, tipping off at 7:30 PM CT.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clarke vs. Cardinal Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Eldon, IA
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.